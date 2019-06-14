DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An armed robbery suspect is in custody after police say they stole from a Circle K.
It happened after 1 a.m. on June 8 at Circle K in Decatur (2760 N. Oakland Ave.), officers say. According to sworn statements, 40-year-old Nayan B. Patel showed a handgun and put it against a store employee’s back before demanding money.
Officers say the worker handed over his personal car keys, $80 in cash and his wallet, which had another $56 in cash inside of it. They say Patel told everyone in the store to put down their phones and not call police.
Cameras showed the gun appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, per statements.
Officers arrested Patel at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday. He faces an armed robbery charge, along with a burglary charge that appears in court records to be from a different alleged crime. His bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County.