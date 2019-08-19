DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in two Decatur armed robberies had violated the terms of his parole, police said.
According to sworn statements, police recovered a stolen cash register at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 in a vacant Jasper Street lot. They learned by checking its contents that it came from China House (1205 E. Eldorado St.) and went to speak with the owner.
That person told officers a man had entered the business after 10 p.m. on Aug. 12 while wearing a blue plastic bag and black jacket. Police said Jerome Davis, 51, pointed what the China House owner believed to be a gun at her and told her to open the register. He’s accused of then taking the cash register and leaving when she told him police were called.
The register held about $700, statements said.
Davis is also considered a suspect in an armed robbery on the night of Aug. 14 at Maffit Street Market, located at 375 S. Maffit St. Police said he entered the business while holding a black semi-automatic handgun and fired a shot in the direction of the cashier. They said he grabbed the cashier by the arm and told them to open the register.
Davis is accused of taking all of the cash from the register and leaving the scene.
Charges against Davis include counts of aggravated robbery, violation of parole and armed robbery. Court records showed Davis was serving two years of parole that began in October of 2017 in connection to a possession of a controlled substance charge.
He is held on a total bail of $500,000 for the robbery charges, according to statements.