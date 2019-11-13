DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects with guns approached a Decatur home in the search for drugs and money, police said.
According to sworn statements, a resident in the 2500 block of Hedrick Court said on Tuesday evening, he heard a knock at the door and saw two people with guns on his porch. He said the guns included a black semi-automatic firearm and a silver revolver.
Officers then came to the scene, where they said they found the following four people standing at an intersection: 21-year-old Tiimon X. Perry, 23-year-old Terrence T. Tinsley, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old male teen.
Police said security camera footage in the area showed all four subjects arrive in the area in a black Nissan Altima before Tinsley and the minor got out with guns and approached the home. After nobody answered the door, the could be seen getting back into the Altima before the driver moved to park near Hedrick Court and Sattley Street. Officers said the four suspects then walked back to Hedrick and Illinois streets, where police found them.
Police said the minor and two of the men came from Danville to pick up Perry, who told the group he wanted to rob someone to get marijuana and cash. Perry gave the minor a gun to use, officers said, before asking Tinsley to drive to Hedrick Court.
Police said they recovered a loaded revolved behind the Hedrick Court address.
Perry and Tinsley are both in police custody Wednesday. Perry is charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Tinsley faces two armed robbery charges.
Bond for both suspects is set at $75,000 in Macon County.