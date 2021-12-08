DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested an armed man who made death threats after a standoff situation in Decatur.
In a statement issued Wednesday from the Decatur Police Department, authorities said they responded at 9:38 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of E. Cantrell St., where they said the armed suspect was inside of a home and threatening to kill his girlfriend, as well as himself.
Phone contact was established with the female and she was able to exit, leaving the suspect alone inside. Police continue to secure the exterior of the residence as the suspect ran out of the front of the building past officers, the statement said.
Police said an undercover officer used their vehicle bumper to knock the suspect down, as police believed he was still armed, had committed a felony, was trying to escape/evade arrest and was running toward civilian vehicles and businesses in the area of Jasper and Cantrell.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Tequezz S. Wilson. He is in custody in the Macon County Jail and faces preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Police said Wilson suffered minor scrapes to his left knee.
"The suspect, nor any other pedestrians, were ran over with a vehicle," said Deputy Police Chief S. Jason Walker.
