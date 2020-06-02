DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department said a group of around 10 to 15 people forced their way into a Decatur business late Monday night.
The group broke out a window on the east side of the business located at 343 West Grand around 11 p.m. Police say about eight people from the group went inside the business after gaining entry.
Officers say one of the subjects was wearing a distinct blue hat, white tank top and black sweat pants. The person took about two bottles of alcohol and left the store.
Just a few hours later police observed a subject standing in a yard in the 300 block of Leafland Avenue matching the description of the robbery.
The person was identified as Martez Jones.
During an interview with police, Jones admitted to being one of the subjects who entered the store.
Martez was booked on a $75,000 bond.
As of Tuesday afternoon no other arrests in this break-in have been reported.
