DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police arrested a 61-year-old man of Decatur for leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash.
According to police, Carry P. Floyd, was arrested on Thursday for leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, after his involvement in a fatal hit-and run-crash on US Route 36 at Salem School Road.
The crash resulted in the death of 59-year-old, Norman D. Nicholas of Decatur.
ISP DCI agents conducted a thorough investigation gathering evidence to support the arrest of Floyd, he was taken into custody on December 15, 2022.
Floyd is being held in the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 bond, 10% to apply.
