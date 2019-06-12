EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a suspect after a possible explosion led to a garage fire in Effingham.
Police say they arrested Kenny L. Cathey of Casey on preliminary charges of aggravated arson and criminal trespassing to property.
Crews say they responded before 6 p.m. Monday to 215 E. St. Louis Ave., where they found heavy smoke and fire on the west side of the building. Firefighters heard reports of an explosion while on the way to the scene.
A person found lying in the yard of the east side of the structure was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital. They were later identified as Cathey.
After being treated at the hospital, Cathey was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Other details about how he started the fire were not immediately known.
The fire remains under investigation by the Effingham Fire Department.