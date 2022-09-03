DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Woman was seriously injured from domestic violence incident.
According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident.
According to police the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening.
Decatur Police Detectives investigated the incident and found probably cause to arrest Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava, 26, for Attempted Murder. He was booked into the Macon County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
