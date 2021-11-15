EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest Edgewood woman on two counts of intent to deliver, after completing a narcotics investigation.
Officers arrested Katy M. Houser, 33, for two counts possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine less than 5 Grams.
According to police, on October 30, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident along US Highway 33 near Shumway, and positively identified Houser as one of the persons involved.
Police say Houser already had two outstanding warrants and during the time of the arrest was found to be in possession of additional amounts of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Houser was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- 2 Counts - possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine <5 Grams (Original Effingham Police Department Warrant)
- 1 Count - possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine <5 Grams (Effingham County Sheriff’s Office)
- 1 Count - possession of drug paraphernalia (Effingham County Sheriff’s Office)
Authorities say possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth is a Class 2 Felony and carries a prison sentence of six to thirty years and a maximum fine of $100,000 if convicted.
Chief Jason McFarland stated, “The cohesion that has been built between Effingham City Police and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is second to none. Illegal narcotic trafficking and abuse affects many aspects of our communities. The combined efforts of our local Law Enforcement do not go unnoticed by the citizens and communities we support.”
The Effingham Police Department encourages you to call the Police Department immediately at 217-347-0774 if you suspect narcotic activity.
Information can also be given anonymously by calling the CRIME STOPPERS Tip Line at 217-347-6583.
Police remind us that all individuals arrested of issued a citation are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.