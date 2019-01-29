MCLEAN, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois police department is not taking any chances with temperatures expected to hit close to historic lows.
The McLean Police Department posted to their Facebook page that Elsa was put under arrest.
ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled. Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.