DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two suspects are accused of battering a man repeatedly in Decatur.
Police say the attack happened on June 25, 2017, on a sidewalk in the 800 block of E. Whitmer St. They say the victim was approached by Felton T. Estes, 36, and a second unidentified man.
According to sworn statements, the second man hit the victim in the face with a brick before Estes joined in to punch him in the face. Officers say the two men knocked the person to the ground and repeatedly kicked him.
Statements say the victim ran back to his residence and was followed by the two men, who continued punching him in the face. The suspects hit him between 20 and 30 times, per a witness at the scene.
WAND-TV reached out to investigators in an attempt to learn if officers are still searching for the second person. It did not immediately hear back.
After his Saturday arrest, Estes faces charges of aggravated battery and mob action. His total bail is set at $10,000.