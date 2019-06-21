DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of firing gunshots from a car at another vehicle is facing charges.
According to sworn statements, a maroon Honda Civic and a light blue or silver Cadillac were involved when shots were fired on May 5. Police say they received calls about a person or people in those cars shooting at each other at about 6:30 p.m. that day. They say shots were fired as the cars moved between the 4200 and 4800 blocks of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A witness told officers she watched a passenger in one of the cars point a handgun out of the window and fire multiple shots at the other car. According to her, a gunshot hit the lower left part of her windshield and did not injure her or a passenger after it went through the windshield and lodged in the dashboard right in front of her.
Another witness reported seeing a passenger fire about eight times from a black handgun pointed from a window.
Officers found 10 cartridge casings along MLK, per statements.
Police say they were able to make an arrest after a homeowner reported a maroon vehicle parked in their backyard. In an examination of the car, officers say they found a defect just below the window line in the front passenger side door that was consistent with a bullet strike. It was later determined that car belonged to 21-year-old Jorden A. Young.
Officers arrested Young at about 1 p.m. Thursday. He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bail amount is set at $50,000 in Macon County.
Investigators tell WAND-TV Young is the only person arrested in connection to the shots fired as of Friday. They say they are continuing to search for at least one other suspect.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Decatur police or Crimestoppers.