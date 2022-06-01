SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of Jayvon Watson.
The shooting happened May 24 in the 1000 block of East Laurel Street.
During the investigation, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect as Demaro Brownlee, 23, of Springfield.
An arrest warrant was issued for Brownlee.
On May 31, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to locate and arrest Brownlee in the East St. Louis area.
He was arrested for three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
