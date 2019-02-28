Riverton, Ill. (WAND) - A standoff is now over in Riverton, after an 8-hour negotiation with a man who they say threatened his girlfriend.
The standoff began at about 5pm Wednesday at a home on the 900 block of E. Kinzie St.
A police statement released some hours later claimed a 36-year-old man had threatened his girlfriend with a weapon. Police said he also threatened to hurt any officer who tried to go into the home.
The Sangamon County Crisis Negotiation Unit showed up to the scene at about 8pm Wednesday, and negotiations ended just after 3:30 AM Thursday morning. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department says they believe the 36 year old discharged a weapon while officers were making entry into the house.
The 36 year old was taken to the hospital for evaluations.Police have not released his name.
Riverton Police Department are charging him with Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Use of Weapon, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Law enforcement have debriefed and cleared the scene just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated with the latest information as it arrives in the newsroom.