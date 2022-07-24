DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A 22-year-old Decatur man has died from a gunshot wound, according to the Macon County Coroner.
According to Decatur Police, on Sunday at 3:14 a.m. officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a 22-year-old who had been shot.
According to the coroner, Tiebryis R. May, 22, was transported to the hospital by personal car. He died during surgery at the hospital at 4:31 a.m.
Decatur Police said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street.
Police said they obtained a search warrant for Jackie G. Deberry for First Degree Murder. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested Deberry in the 1300 block of N. College Street.
An autopsy for May is scheduled for this Monday.
