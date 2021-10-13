CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-Police arrest second suspect believed to be involved in the shooting incident near Centennial High School.
On September 15, at approximately 1:38 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School for the report of shots fired.
Upon police request both schools were placed on lock down.
Police believe multiple shooter were involved after finding two separate shooting locations near a field north of Centennial High School.
No injuries were reported to police, and following further investigation, police are confident Centennial High School was not the intended target of the shooting incident.
On September 25, in connection to the shooting, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old male for the offense of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The 17-year-old was placed under arrest on October 12, at the Champaign County Courthouse for the outstanding arrest warrant.
This is the second arrest that has been made in the Centennial High School Gunfire Investigation.
A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to the shots fired investigation on September 30.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has any additional information on this incident to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
