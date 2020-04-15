MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Mattoon have arrested a repeat arson offender.
Police say they arrested Joseph M. Derixson, 43, of Mattoon on preliminary charges of arson. Police arrested Derixson on Tuesday in the 200 block of Champaign Avenue in Mattoon.
According to police, Derixson entered a structure in the 1200 block of S. 14th Street and set fire to the structure. The fire caused an unspecified amount of damage.
In 2019, Derixson was released for a 2013 arson conviction in Coles County and is currently on parole. According to a story published by WAND-TV police believed he could have been responsible for more fires in 2013.
Derixson was arrested and booked into the county jail.