DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND)- A 21-year-old Chicago man has been arrested in connection with an expressway shooting.
Illinois State Police arrested Jalynn L. Powell for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony) and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (Class 4 Felony).
According to ISP, on August 29, around 8:30 p.m., Troopers responded to Interstate 57 northbound near 147th Street for a reported expressway shooting.
ISP Troopers discovered an adult male victim was traveling in the area of I-57 northbound between Sauk Trail and Lincoln Highway when his vehicle was fired upon by an occupant in another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.
Police say troopers were able to track the location of the suspect vehicle using Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology.
The vehicle was located a short time later traveling on Interstate 94 southbound near 79th Street.
ISP Air Operations were called to assist with overhead surveillance during a vehicle pursuit that was initiated as the driver fled from ground Troopers.
Police report the vehicle came to a stop in the 14000 block of S. Dorchester Avenue in Dolton where two of the three vehicle occupants fled on foot but were quickly caught and taken into custody.
On August 30, 2022, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding against Powell for his involvement in the incident.
On August 31, 2022, Powell’s bond was set by the court at $30,000, 10% to apply.
Authorities said the adult male and adult female passengers in the suspect vehicle were released without charges.
At this time, no further information is available.
