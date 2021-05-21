SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two men were arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft.
On May 17, Springfield PD and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office police arrested Austin Angeli, 26, and Cody Snow-Angeli, 30, both of Springfield, on warrants for five counts of burglary and four counts of theft.
According to police, the suspects are believed to be responsible for the recent burglaries to multiple businesses and gaming/ATM machines throughout Sangamon County.
Police also believe the two were involved in several burglaries and theft incidents in other jurisdictions, including:
- 4/30/2021 Firefighters Lake Club
- 5/3/2021 The Oaks Golf Course
- 5/1/2021 Elks Lodge #158
- 5/4/2021 Gusto’s Pizza
- 5/3/2021 Aqua Sports Club
The success of this investigation is the result of a multi-jurisdictional effort that included the following agencies: Springfield Police Department, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Menard County Sheriff’s Office, Edinburgh Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.
Both suspects are currently at the Sangamon County Jail, with bonds set at $200,000 each.
This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information concerning this incident, please call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
