SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police said they took a woman into custody Saturday morning for firing a gun.
At 5:36 a.m. Springfield Police said their ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to multiple gunshots fired in the 1100 block of East Mason Street. Nearby officers also reported hearing the gunshots, too.
The department reported, a sergeant who was first on scene saw a female walk into a house on Mason. A near-by neighbor pointed out the same female and said she was the person who was shooting a gun.
The 25-years-old suspect ran out of the back of the house on Mason and then the sergeant ran after her. Other officers arrived on scene and noted the suspect running with a gun in her hand.
Police said the female suspect dropped then gun and was arrested.
Officers said they recovered 2 spent shell casings and the gun that the suspect was carrying. A nearby residence had damage from a bullet that hit the home. No one was injured.
