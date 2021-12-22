DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest Danville woman for shooting her boyfriend in the back.
According to officials, on Wednesday around 11:38 a.m. Danville Police responded to the Waterview Estates Apartments in the 2300 block of N. Vermilion St in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim informed police his girlfriend had shot him and she was still inside an apartment armed with a handgun.
Police say, officers surrounded the area and attempted to make contact with the suspect when she exited the apartment and was taken into custody.
Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Angel Luster-Hoskins of Danville.
Luster-Hoskins is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County court on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police report the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wound and he is currently listed in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
