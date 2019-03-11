DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in an armed home break-in attempt is behind bars.
Police say Stevon Dixon, 19, called the victim and said that person owed him money, then threatened to come to the house - located along East North Street - and “shoot whoever answers the door”. Later that morning, the victim heard a knock on his door and didn’t answer it, then discovered a long black object breaking a window on the east side of the house.
The victim then heard between 3 and 5 gunshots coming from outside of the house. Police say the person then saw Dixon running toward an alley.
Officers then came to the scene, where they say they arrested Dixon after a foot chase. They also arrested a juvenile at the Pines Shopping Center. Police say they obtained written permission to search a red Dodge Avenger they tracked Dixon’s footprints to, then discovered a chrome .22 pistol inside of it.
Police previously told WAND-TV there were no injuries.
Dixon is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, resisting/obstructing police and criminal damage. His bond is set at $30,000 in Macon County.