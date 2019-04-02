CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are facing drug charges after police say they were running a meth lab.
31-year-old Samantha Smith, 33-year-old John Klimaszewski, and 22-year-old Brooke Brown, all of Charleston were arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
Officials had received information methamphetamine was being made inside the home at 116 4th St.
Police said items in the garage were consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine.
Smith, Klimaszewski, and Brown were all taken to the Coles County Jail.