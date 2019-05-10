MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people are facing charges after Mattoon police raided a suspected drug house Thursday afternoon.
The Mattoon Police Department and the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South 16th St.
38-year-old Kenneth Burnett of Mattoon was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Police said that during the search warrant being executed, they found meth in the house.
Officers said Burnett was selling meth from the house.
Police also found an improvised explosive device and ammunition in the home.
Burnett is a convicted felon.
35-year-old Tiffany Butera of Mattoon was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Police said she was inside the home when it was raided and had an active Coles County Warrant for her arrest for a probation violation on a Methamphetamine charge. They also said she had 13 grams of Methamphetamine on her.
32-year-old Dandre Hall of Mattoon, formerly of Louisiana, was also arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine. Police said Hall had over 28 grams of Methamphetamine packaged for delivery on him.
42-year-old Ruby Burnett was arrested for Obstructing/Resisting a police officer. Police said Burnett showed up to the home while it was being secured and searched by police and refused to leave when told multiple times to. They also said she struggled with officers as they tried to arrest her.
Kenneth Burnett, Tiffany Butera, and Dandre Hall were all taken to the Coles County Jail.
Ruby Burnett posed bond, was released, and is scheduled to appear in Coles County Circuit Court.