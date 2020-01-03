NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A murder investigation in Normal led to the arrest of a suspect who police said is not the shooter.
On Dec. 31, authorities said someone shot Tariq L. Houston. The Normal Police Department then began an investigation into that death, which they said involved cooperation from local, state and federal partners.
The person they arrested is 18-year-old Garrett Riley Ahlfield. Police said video evidence and other findings show Ahlfield, who was holding a handgun, approached a group surrounding Houston after he was shot and fired five rounds into the air before leaving in foot. Some members of the group were giving aid to Houston at that time.
Ahlfield, who is from Bloomington, faces felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is in the McLean County Jail Friday with bond set at $300,000.
Authorities are continuing to look for the suspected shooter. They said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
NOTE: McLean County authorities said staff that can send us a mug shot of the suspect will not be in until Monday.