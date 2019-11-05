CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston police arrested one man and are looking for another who they said stole a bicycle and ran from officers.
It happened Friday when police responded to theft report in the 200 block of Lincoln Ave.
Officers said two suspects took off on bicycles, at least one of which was stolen.
Police caught up to them in the 1400 block of 2nd Street. One man was arrested. The second got away from police on a bicycle.
Charleston police released pictures of the second suspect and posted them on Facebook.
If you have any information or recognize the suspect, message Charleston police on Facebook or call Crime Stoppers.