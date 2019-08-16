DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the man they believe is responsible for firing a gun while attempting to rob a couple at a local ATM.
On Wednesday, just after midnight, police were called to the PNC Bank at 510 North Main Street in Decatur. When police arrived, the couple said a black male in his late 20's standing six foot tall, with a skinny build approached the husband at the ATM with a revolver and demanded money. The man was able to run away from the suspect. The suspect fired the gun missing the man.
The suspect did not get any money during the incident.
Police say the suspect was wearing a dark colored ballcap, dark colored Nike shirt and dark pants.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week. Thank you.