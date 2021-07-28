JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville Police received multiple reports of shots fired late Tuesday evening.
Police have determined that there were at least two separate crime scenes with reported property damage, but no injuries have been reported as a result of either incident.
The two incidents are believed to be connected.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300 or the Jacksonville Police Department.
