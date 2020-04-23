DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is accused of shooting at a woman, holding her against her will and making death threats.
Police said Aric L. Corsby, 18, and the woman began arguing in a Decatur home early Wednesday morning. They said he grabbed the woman by the neck, causing her to barely be able to breathe, and began punching her.
According to sworn statements, Corsby began beating the woman with his hands and feet and threw her around by the hair, with the beating lasting for at least an hour. He's also accused of firing a handgun into the ceiling and a wall. Police said he pointed the gun at the woman when he shot at the wall.
Corsby then threatened to kill the woman, her brother and her puppy, statements said, telling her he would drown the animal if she didn't feed it. Police said he made the woman go into the bathroom, followed her in and put a chair under the door handle to keep her from leaving.
Both of them fell asleep, police said, and the woman was able to escape through the back door. Officers said she had to free herself from shoe strings tied around her ankles and wrists. She then contacted law enforcement.
A WAND-TV crew was on the scene of a standoff between police and the suspect, which lasted at least an hour. Authorities took him into custody with no injuries.
Corsby faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful restraint, possession of a firearm with no FOID card and domestic battery. His bail is set at $520,000 in Macon County.