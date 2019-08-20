DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of trying to kill another in Decatur had a feud with him, police said.
Officers arrested 37-year-old Michael Brown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of E. North St. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sworn statements said he showed up in a vehicle to confront the victim on the early morning of Aug. 16. At the time, the victim was leaving a friend's house and walking on the sidewalk toward a gas station.
Police said Brown exited the car and pointed a black gun at the victim, then fired two shots after the men argued. Brown is accused of firing five more gunshots as the victim ran away.
The victim had gunshot wounds in his left hand and left lower stomach. Officers responded to the scene at 2:30 a.m. before responders took him to a hospital.
The "ongoing feud" between the men previously involved Brown punching the victim several months before the shooting, statements said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing late Tuesday.