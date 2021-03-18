DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fingerprint of a suspect in a Decatur attempted murder was found on a gun when police served a search warrant, a sworn statement said.
Amante T. O'Neal, 24, is accused of attempted first degree murder in the Dec. 20 shooting of Kaylen Smith. Smith suffered sustained life-threatening wounds in that shooting.
On Dec. 23, police said they served a search warrant at 1275 N. Church St., which a person authorities interviewed had identified as a "trap" house for the Southside Gang of Decatur. The search was done in connection to the murder of Jayleon Cummings, which happened on Dec. 22.
The person accused of shooting Cummings, 25-year-old Tyreco S. Garry, was charged with first degree murder. Garry is in Macon County custody.
In the search, police said they found a semi-automatic pistol on the closet shelf of a bedroom. They said the pistol was reported stolen in a Decatur motor vehicle burglary that happened on Oct. 5, 2020. A long rifle was found in a black garbage can in a southwest bedroom.
The Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory delivered results to Decatur police on March 12, the sworn statement said, which showed a fingerprint on the side of the grip below the trigger guard belonging to O'Neal.
According to a person police interviewed, O'Neal is believed to be associated with the Southside Gang and frequents the Church Street house.
Along with the attempted murder charge in the Kaylen Smith case, O'Neal is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of parole and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Macon County inmate records.
O'Neal's total Jaylebail is set at $1.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.