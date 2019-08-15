DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man babysitting a young child severely bruised them, police said.
Officers said they responded to a Decatur home Wednesday evening and spoke with the mother of the 4-year-old, who said she had picked the child up from the home of 27-year-old Schavalias A. Allen at about 7:30 p.m. and noticed the injuries. When giving him a bath that night, police said she found severe bruising and welts in the area of the victim’s right upper shoulder.
Allen played the role of babysitter on-and-off for about six months with his girlfriend. She was the primary babysitter, police said, and Allen took over when she was busy. He told the mother he “lightly struck” the child for provoking his dog and being disobedient, according to sworn statements.
Officers said in statements they saw injuries “consistent with being struck forcefully by a hand” on the right upper and middle part of the child’s back. The injuries involved severe swelling, redness and welting.
Police arrested Allen at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. He’s charged with aggravated battery of a child and driving on a suspended license.
Allen’s bail is set at $30,000 in Macon County.
He's the second Decatur suspect arrested in a 24-hour period on charges of battering a child. Find a story on the first suspect here.