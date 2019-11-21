SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bank robbery showed a note and stole cash at a Springfield bank Thursday night, police said.
Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. and responded to Regions Bank (111 S. Durkin Drive). According to police, a woman showed a note to an employee that indicated a robbery and implied a weapon.
No weapon was shown, police said, and the suspect fled eastbound with an unknown amount of cash on foot.
There is no suspect in custody as of 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities remained on the scene at that time.