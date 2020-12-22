DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have confirmed that a body found in a Decatur neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is the same person who was kidnapped outside a beauty supply store the previous night.
That person was the owner of the Hair on Hand store.
Police were called out to the 500 block of Haworth Ave. Tuesday afternoon around 11:50 a.m. after a body was found.
Several homes are taped off as police survey the area and investigate.
The body of a 33-year-old man was found in an alley behind the homes.
A large crowd has gathered in the area.
WAND News spoke with police who said they confirmed the victim is the same person who was kidnapped Monday night.
Officers learned a man was kidnapped from behind Hair on Hand on Water St.
Police said this was a targeted abduction and killing.
That kidnapping information was not released by police until Tuesday afternoon when the body was found.
Police said the reason it was not released to the public or confirmed with the media is because they felt information on the abduction would compromise the investigation.
The identity of the man who was kidnapped and found dead has not yet been released.
The coroner arrived at the Haworth scene around 2:45 p.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine a cause of death.
Police did confirm this homicide is not connected to a rash of violence and shootings that occurred in Decatur this past weekend.
Stay with us on-air and online for more as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.