LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Lake County say a woman found unresponside outside her home over the weekend died as a result of injuries sustained when she was attacked by her dog.
Fox Lake police responded to a home on May 9 for the report of a woman unresponsive outside. Police found 52-year-old Lisa Urso, of Ingleside on her patio.
Tuesday, officials revealed that a preliminary autopsy indicated she died as a result of injuries from a dog attack, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Police say they believe her French Bulldog attacked her inside the residence. Urso was able to exit the home, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries on the patio. Toxicology results are pending.
"The investigation into her death continues by our office and the Fox Lake Police Department,” stated Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County Coroner.
“We have been in close contact with Ms. Urso’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy,” he added.
