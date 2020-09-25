SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist is in serious condition after a Springfield crash, police said.
Officers said the 26-year-old woman was on her bicycle when the bike was hit by a car along Madison Street near Rutledge Street. She was pinned under the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters.
Authorities described her condition as serious. She is in a local hospital and is conscious and alert Friday evening.
Police said they were notified at 3:28 p.m. Friday about this crash. They responded and closed Madison near Rutledge. They said a few lanes are expected to reopen once firefighters leave the scene.
They are unsure at this time about who is at fault and a cause remains under investigation.
