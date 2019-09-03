DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police said officers responded to two separate Labor Day incidents involving bicyclists that were attacked by juvenile suspects.
In an email Tuesday, Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called to West Leafland Avenue and North Church Street at about 11:20 a.m. Monday.
The 65-year-old victim told police that he was riding his bike when he was approached by three male juveniles, who struck him with a stick and stole his bike.
Later that afternoon, Carroll said, officers were called to the 100 block of East Harrison Avenue at about 2:10 p.m.
A 67-year-old man told police that two male juveniles turned around and started to follow him after he rode his bike past them near Harrison and North Main Street.
Carroll said one of the suspects knocked the man off of his bike, and both suspects stopped and kicked, struck and threw rocks at the victim. The suspects fled the scene after a neighbor yelled at them.
WAND-TV reached out to Decatur police to ask whether the two incidents were related, but did not immediately hear back from investigators Tuesday.