DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating after they said two people on bicycles threw something into the passenger side window of a parked vehicle, setting it on fire Monday.
It happened in the 200 block of N. Stone.
The vehicle immediately burst into flames after an unknown item was tossed inside.
The suspects were seen going south on Stone. Both were black men. One was described as heavyset, between 20 and 25 and standing about 5'6". The other was also described as being between 20-25, thin, and about 5'2". Both wore dark hooded sweatshirts.
The vehicle owner had previously received threats before this incident, police said.
If you have any information, call Decatur police.
