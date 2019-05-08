SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Black tar heroin and crack cocaine were seized when police searched a man’s home, officers say.
A press release says the Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at the home of 25-year-old Naquan Perkins, located in the 1000 block of S. 1st St. Officers say they stopped Perkins as he was leaving that address in a car.
The drugs seized included 25.65 grams of black tar heroin (street value of $4,360) and 7.32 grams of crack cocaine (street value of $732), along with $1,862 in cash.
Perkins is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, along with counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and aggravated fleeing and eluding from his outstanding arrest warrant.
Police want anyone with information on this drug bust to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.