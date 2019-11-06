URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A blanket apparently saved the life of a woman who had a gunshot enter her home Wednesday night.
Police told The News-Gazette reports of gunfire came at 8:15 p.m., when a woman (age in her mid-40s) in a home located in the 1200 block of Tremont Street was wrapped in a blanket on her couch. They said a bullet entered the front of the home and left a hole in her blanket, but had slowed down enough to where it didn't cause any injury.
She then notified police about what had happened, saying she had been shot, per the newspaper.
Officers said they found gunshot damage to a total of three houses in a row. The bullet that hit the woman's blanket hit the middle home of those three
Damage to the other homes included exterior corner damage to one and a bullet hole in an attached garage in the other. The bullet entered that garage, police said, and bounced of a car trunk before getting lodged in a wall between the garage and house.
Police said it's unclear what the intended target might have been. Anyone with information or access to surveillance video of the Tremont Street area is asked to call law enforcement at (217)384-2320.
A detective has been assigned to investigate following the work of patrol officers.