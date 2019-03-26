EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of gummy bears with THC in them after stopping a man’s car.
NBC Chicago reports the traffic stop happened at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Wesley Ave. Police say the officer smelled cannabis and saw cannabis oil in the car, then had a K-9 officer help search the vehicle. Officers say the search led to finding 32 pounds of gummy bears in shipping boxes, along with another four bags weighing over 1 pound and seven vials of THC oil.
Police arrested Waukegan man Fredo Demaret. He’s charged with possessing more than 5 kilograms of a substance containing cannabis and intending to sell that substance.
Demaret’s bail was denied in court, according to NBC Chicago. He is scheduled to be in court on April 16.