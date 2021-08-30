DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect was held at gunpoint by a Decatur resident when he tried to break into their home, police said.
Officers said Nathaniel Dale Eden, 30, was involved in another crime when he broke into South End Autoplex (1215 E. Prairie Ave.) on the early morning of Aug. 27. He's accused of using spark plugs to break through a large window at the front of the building before stealing a surveillance system component and a set of keys to a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
According to a sworn affidavit, Eden sped from the business in the Silverado, striking a vehicle on the lot and eventually crashing at the intersection of North Water Street and East Garfield Avenue. The Silverado was totaled, police said, and the crash left the other person involved in the crash with a broken neck.
After fleeing the crash scene, officers said Eden tried to enter an occupied residence at 2203 N. Main St. Officers came to the scene and found Eden on the ground outside.
Macon County inmate records show Eden faces eight charges, including aggravated reckless driving, burglary and residential burglary, among others. His bond is set at $110,000.
