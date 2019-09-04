ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are accused of breaking into an Arcola business and stealing cards and financial items.
Police said they heard about the break-in, which occurred on Aug. 29 at an unnamed business, and learned items stolen included credit and debit cards, checkbooks and financial records. One of the cards was used at an ATM, officers said, and they used security footage to identify Scott L. Edwards and Laurie A. Hollenbeck as suspects.
Authorities said they used online purchases made with the cards to help track the suspects. They located them on Sept. 4 at a Budget Inn and arrested them.
At the time of the arrests, police said they found a total of 47 pieces of evidence, including evidence from this case and other recent burglaries. They said they also found drug paraphernalia and meth, along with $700 in cash.
Both suspects are charged with burglary, unlawful use of credit cards, theft over $500, possession of stolen property and possession of meth.