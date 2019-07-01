CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A burglar stole an electronic wheelchair and then used it to ride away with a stolen television, police said.
Champaign police are investigating two burglaries that happened in Champaign between 4 a.m. and noon on June 24.
Police said the burglar stole an electronic wheelchair from a covered garage at a home in the 1300 block of N. Neil St.
Then, the suspect was seen riding the wheelchair and carrying a television. The tv was stolen from a second burglary in the 400 block of Briar Ln.
The suspect was described as a black woman in her 30's, 5'5" tall weighing 200 lbs.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants with her hair in a hairnet.
Police released a picture after she was captured on video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.