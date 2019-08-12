URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A burglar is wanted for stealing laptop computers from the main library on the University of Illinois campus.
On July 13 around 3:40 p.m. a man came into a secure storage area in the Main Library at 1408 West Gregory Dr. in Urbana and stole two laptop computers.
The suspect was a white male, 25-35 years of age, last seen wearing a black "Killswitch Engage" T-shirt and camouflage shorts. I
Investigators need help identifying the suspect who was captured on video.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.