CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they are investigating burglaries to motor vehicles in Champaign.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich told WAND-TV authorities spoke to someone who said their vehicle was burglarized on Sept. 11. This person did not report anything stolen and did not want a report taken. A second report was taken on Sept. 13, and the victim reported items stolen in that case, police said.
Yelich said he believes another burglary happened Monday, but details about whether or not items were stolen are unknown. No arrests have yet been made.
The majority of burglary to motor vehicle (BMV) reports Champaign police have received involve situations where valuables are left in plain sight. Yelich said they can occur anywhere in the city.
Drivers are asked to "lock it, hide it, keep it." This means they should lock their cars, store packages and valuables in places where they can't be seen and remove items from cars once they get home, Yelich said. He added doing so can drastically drop the likelihood of a vehicle burglary happening.
People can click here for more prevention tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.