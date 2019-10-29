CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Burglars cut a wall through a Champaign Best Buy, accessing a secure area where electronics are stored, and got away with $70,000 worth of merchandise.
Police said employees at the Best Buy in the 2100 block of N. Prospect Ave. called them after arriving for work at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. They found a hole in the north wall "big enough for a person to enter and hand the items out to someone else," the News Gazette reported.
They got through the exterior wall and got into a secure area where electronics are kept.
More than 50 Microsoft tablets and more than 50 Apple watches were stolen.
Police believe the burglary happened some time after 11 p.m. on Oct. 21.
If anyone has any information, call Champaign police.