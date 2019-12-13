DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A burglary suspect accused of breaking into two Decatur residences is facing charges.
Police said after midnight on Sept. 7, Willie R. Ricks, 31, broke into a residence in the 1700 block of N. Water St. and stole an Xbox One console, along with a controller. The resident came home to find his second story window screen removed, according to sworn statements, and the console gone from his bedroom.
A witness reported seeing Ricks leaving the building while holding a video game console.
Officers said the second alleged burglary occurred on Dec. 19, when a woman said she came home to find Ricks standing outside of her apartment in 1600 block of N. Water St. According to statements, he at one point walked into her apartment to try and speak with her.
Police said the woman found her flat screen TV moved away from the western wall on her entertainment stand and cords for the TV lying in front of a stack of items to the right of the stand. They said they found signs of forced entry at the apartment door, including a cracked door frame, trim separated from the wall, a bent door strike plate and multiple pry marks.
Ricks is charged with two counts of residential burglary and a third charge of violation of parole. His total bail is set at $40,000 in Macon County.