DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested a burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Decatur business.
Officers said in sworn statements the crime involved 40-year-old Edwin F. Underwood, who could be seen on security video entering Gold N Loans (1336 N. Oakland Ave.) and stealing electronics. Police said he broke a display case and took Xbox 360 consoles, several pairs of Beats headphones and multiple second or third generation iPods. He’s also accused of stealing at least one hunting bow.
Police said they found the bottom half of the east door of the business heavily damaged. They said they recovered a black crowbar just outside of the east door and found glass particles on the ground inside.
Witnesses told police they saw the suspect leaving in a green-colored Kia vehicle after the burglary, statements said.
Police tracked Underwood to an address in the 900 block of W. Cushing St. in Decatur, where they gained permission from the owner of the Kia to search it and the residence. They said the search uncovered a hunting bow with several arrows, an Xbox 360 tag, a box contained three black Xbox 360 consoles and a backpack similar to the one they said the suspect could be seen wearing in security video.
Underwood is charged with burglary in Macon County. His bail is set at $40,000.