CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have called off their investigation into reported missing woman, Juana Arellano-Garnica.
Police released a statement on Thursday, stating their investigation revealed Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily, and absent of evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
Arellano-Garnica was reported missing on Monday, after being last seen Aug. 21, around 9 p.m., at her home in Clinton.
Police confirm the investigation is now considered closed and no other details are being released at this time.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update with the latest information.
